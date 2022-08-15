New Police Constables Urged to Remain True to Mission of Serving Citizens

Entornointeligente.com /

Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, has urged the cohort of freshly minted police personnel to be true to the mission of serving the Jamaican people with dignity and due care.

He made the remarks on Thursday (August 11) at the Passing Out Parade, Certificate and Awards Ceremony for 120 newly trained police constables, at the National Police College of Jamaica, Twickenham Park, St. Catherine.

«Men and women of Batch 136, you have chosen the noble yet honourable profession of policing. As the new generation of police officers, I know that you will contribute positively to the work of law enforcement,» he said.

Minister Chang said that good public order sets the framework for the development of society, pointing out that there is a natural alignment of interests between the police and the public.

«Whenever you step out in the public domain, you are an autonomous, independent legal official who has personal liability and responsibility for your actions and inaction.

In order to carry out your duties effectively, you must be unbiased, impartial and accountable for your actions at all times,» the Minister said.

Minister Chang noted that the new police officers entered the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) at the opportune time, as the Force is undergoing a bold and aggressive transformation in culture, technology and infrastructure.

«You have benefited from training in a modern philosophy of policing that is relevant to our Jamaican context. This means that you are equipped with most, if not all, of the modern requirements of policing,» he said.

This cadre of police personnel will add to the Force establishment, which currently stands above 12,000 for the first time in the more than the 150-year existence of the JCF.

Specialised areas of training for the graduates include gender-based violence and general rights-based approaches to policing.

