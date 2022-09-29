New NGO offers medical support for needy

The LivHealth Charitable Foundation (LCF) launched on Tuesday, having surpassed its goal of raising enough funds to provide palliative care for 100 patients for one year.
«I can’t express the gratitude for the support for the launch of the LivHealth Charitable Foundation. These efforts will touch so many patients’ lives and truly alleviate so much suffering. I just want to thank all our sponsors, all our supporters, everybody whose attendance, and everyone who came (and) showed up to donate last night. It was truly beautiful seeing the support for our fellow people, our community,» LivHealth CEO Dr Chelsea Garcia told Guardian Media during the event.
She noted that this was only the start of the foundation’s efforts and is looking forward to further projects with her team.
Speaking at the launch on Tuesday night at the Brix hotel in Cascade, Dr Garcia explained that the foundation was developed as a non-profit organisation «to support those in need of palliative medicine but cannot financially afford.»
«At LivHealth, we believe strongly in not just a passion and a love for home-based palliative medicine service but a passion and love for our nation and our people.»
According to a release from the foundation, the donations were made to services such as home doctor visits, occupational therapy, bed sore prevention and wound care, COVID in the elderly and end-of-life care. Further than this, it said some of the funds raised will be donated to other palliative care institutions in the country.
«And in support of the palliative pioneers in our community, such as Vitas House, the Living Waters Hospice, the Palliative Care Society of Trinidad and Tobago and the Caura Palliative Care Unit, the LCF will be making a contribution to these organisations, to aid them in our shared mission of offering palliative medicine services to all,» it said.
According to the release, there are only three in-patient palliative/hospice facilities in T&T, with 36 spots for a population of 1.4 million citizens.
«While home-based care is available from the government for the eastern and Tobagonian regions, currently, our local medical system does not have the resources to support our ageing population. LivHealth was formed with the key goal of building an at-home community palliative medicine service that ensures reliable and equitable access to high-quality, all-inclusive, palliative medicine for our nation,» it said.
