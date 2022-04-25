New Look For Popular Vending Spot, Crab Circle

Entornointeligente.com /

Crab vendors at National Heroes Circle in Kingston are now operating in an improved environment, following the provision of new stalls.

The location, which is popular for cooked crabs, roasted and boiled corn, roasted yam, roasted saltfish and soup, was renovated by J. Wray and Nephew, in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development and the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation.

Addressing the official opening ceremony on Thursday (April 21), Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, said the newly upgraded facility is a true demonstration of public-private partnership.

«Today for me is a dream come true. We have been trying for years to get this looking in a more presentable way… and I was really more than grateful when J. Wray and Nephew engaged us,» he said.

Mr. McKenzie said the location has been a source of income for many families and has enabled the vendors to invest in their children’s education.

«Today is a tremendous day for the community of Fletchers Land and the surrounding areas and for those persons who have been here generations; university, high school, prep school; this stretch of road has provided future leaders who are now serving because of the sale of crab, corn, yam and saltfish,» he said.

He lauded J. Wray and Nephew for the undertaking, informing that the entity is now on board with the ‘Paint the City, Paint the Town’ initiative by the Government.

«Thank you on behalf of the people of West Kingston. You have done great wonders. After many years of trying, finally we have seen the benefit of hard work,» he said.

He encouraged the vendors to maintain the investment that has been made, pointing out that the upgraded space will complement the new Parliament building.

«Treat it with pride, dignity and respect. The new Parliament building is going to be constructed later this year, great activities will happen, and this will be an integral part of Heroes Circle, Crab Circle,» he said.

Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor, Delroy Williams, expressed appreciation for the new space for the vendors. «We are deeply indebted, and our gratitude goes out to J. Wray and Nephew for this initiative,» he said.

Senator Williams said the project aims to develop local commercial spaces across the municipality. «We are in further discussions with J. Wray and Nephew with regards to Harbour View… . We have seen the design of the space. We have met with vendors… and we have shown them the design, and, so far, they are pretty pleased,» he said.

He noted that another meeting will be held with the vendors prior to implementation of the project.

Director, Channel and Customer Marketing J. Wray and Nephew, Leleika-Dee Barnes, said the renovation at Crab Circle is fitting, as the location is an integral part of the Kingston community, and by extension Jamaica.

«We are doing a series of these activities right across the island as part of the Jamaica 60th celebration, so look out, we will be doing some more locations across the island,» she said.

Vendor, Nadine Francis welcomed the upgraded space and lauded the founders of the popular location for their ingenuity. «Big up dem and big up Wray and Nephew… . Di whole a wi weh sell out ya appreciate it,» she said.

