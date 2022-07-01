New Isratech superstore and logistics centre to boost Manchester economy

Entornointeligente.com /

After 37 years of building a platform on which to showcase its products and services for the agricultural, water and energy sectors, Isratech Jamaica Limited has opened a second location which will also serve as a logistics centre for the distribution of online orders from across the Caribbean.

The 10,000 square feet store space, which is based at the company’s headquarters in Shooter’s Hill, Manchester, was completed in less than 12 months, becoming the second superstore for Isratech, which built its first in Montego Bay, St James, in 2018.

«We’ll be adding 2,000 new items to our retail store to better serve our valued customers,» said the newly appointed chief executive officer, Benjie Hodara, who has taken over from his father.

Hodara revealed that the company has already secured land space in the heart of Kingston to expand the branch in the capital city.

Through its three divisions, Drip Irrigation, Isratech Waterworks and Isratech Energy Solutions, Isratech offers products and services that cater to those in agricultural, municipal, industrial, commercial and residential areas.

