New Israeli raids on occupied West Bank turn deadly

Two Palestinians were killed and about 30 wounded as Israeli troops raided a house in the city of Nablus. Israeli security forces have conducted frequent operations in the occupied West Bank in recent months. (AFP) Israel's forces have killed two Palestinians in the city of Nablus in occupied West Bank, Palestinian media has reported, two days after deadly Israeli air strikes on Gaza was halted by a truce.

At least 30 Palestinians were wounded as Israeli troops raided a house in Nablus on Tuesday, according to the Red Crescent.

«Israeli army and special forces are surrounding the house of a wanted man in Nablus. There is exchange of fire,» the Israel's military said in a statement.

Gunfire was traded in the old city of Nablus, according to AFP news agency. Trouble also broke out in other parts of Nablus.

Israeli security forces have conducted frequent operations in occupied West Bank in recent months, focusing on operatives from the Islamic Jihad group.

On Friday, Israel launched what it called a «pre-emptive» aerial and artillery bombardment of Islamic Jihad positions in besieged Gaza, leading the armed group there to fire rockets in retaliation.

An Egypt-brokered ceasefire reached on Sunday ended three days of Israeli bombardment that killed 46 Palestinians, 16 of them children, and wounded 360, according to Gaza's health ministry.

