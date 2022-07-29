Entornointeligente.com /

The Government of Dominica has launched a new health and wellness program specifically targeting the risk factors of NCDâs among public officers.

The new program has been launched in an effort to promote the governmentâs vision of a healthier nation and to further achieve the goal of becoming a more resilient public service.

The program will officially begin on August 03rd will include three main components.

Hon. Gretta Roberts, Minister for Governance, Public Service Reform, Citizen Empowerment, Social Justice and Ecclesiastical Affairs, made the announcement at the 2022/23 budget debate.

A challenge was also put forward to the pivate sector and other organizations to develop similar initiatives for their staff.

