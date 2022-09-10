New Grant man gets bail for fraud

Entornointeligente.com /

A New Grant man was grant­ed bail in the sum of $20,000 when he ap­peared be­fore a San Fer­nan­do Mag­is­trate yes­ter­day, charged with Fraud­u­lent Con­ver­sion.

Ryan Son­ny, 37, a con­trac­tor, was charged with the of­fence when he ap­peared be­fore Mag­is­trate Armi­na De­onar­i­nesingh, on Thurs­day 8th Sep­tem­ber, 2022.

He was grant­ed bail and is to reap­pear in court on Oc­to­ber 6th, 2022.

A fe­male vic­tim re­port­ed to po­lice that be­tween the pe­ri­od Au­gust 9th, 2022 and Au­gust 11th, 2022, she al­leged­ly paid sums to­tal­ing $6,000 cash to a man for the pur­chase of ma­te­ri­als in­tend­ed for the con­struc­tion of a sep­tic tank and rub­ble drain at her home.

The works were sup­posed to be com­plet­ed by Au­gust 20th, 2022.

How­ev­er, the man failed to de­liv­er on his promise and at­tempts to re­cov­er the mon­ey proved fu­tile.

A re­port of the mat­ter was made to the Fraud Squad and an in­ves­ti­ga­tion was launched.

As a re­sult of the in­ves­ti­ga­tions, an ex­er­cise, co­or­di­nat­ed by Snr. Supt. Ar­let Groome, Supt. Reuben, ASP (Ag.) Samuel and su­per­vised by In­sp. (Ag.) Ba­choo and W/Sgt. (Ag.) Ed­wards, was con­duct­ed on Wednes­day 7th Sep­tem­ber, 2022 and the sus­pect’s home was searched.

The man was ar­rest­ed dur­ing the ex­er­cise and charged on the same date with the of­fence by PC David of the Fraud Squad.

