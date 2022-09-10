New Grant man gets bail for fraud

A New Grant man was granted bail in the sum of $20,000 when he appeared before a San Fernando Magistrate yesterday, charged with Fraudulent Conversion.
Ryan Sonny, 37, a contractor, was charged with the offence when he appeared before Magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh, on Thursday 8th September, 2022.
He was granted bail and is to reappear in court on October 6th, 2022.
A female victim reported to police that between the period August 9th, 2022 and August 11th, 2022, she allegedly paid sums totaling $6,000 cash to a man for the purchase of materials intended for the construction of a septic tank and rubble drain at her home.
The works were supposed to be completed by August 20th, 2022.
However, the man failed to deliver on his promise and attempts to recover the money proved futile.
A report of the matter was made to the Fraud Squad and an investigation was launched.
As a result of the investigations, an exercise, coordinated by Snr. Supt. Arlet Groome, Supt. Reuben, ASP (Ag.) Samuel and supervised by Insp. (Ag.) Bachoo and W/Sgt. (Ag.) Edwards, was conducted on Wednesday 7th September, 2022 and the suspect’s home was searched.
The man was arrested during the exercise and charged on the same date with the offence by PC David of the Fraud Squad.
