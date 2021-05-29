New-found Pulido tipped for T&T sprint team

Entornointeligente.com / Olympic rid­er Njisane Phillip is ex­pect­ed to spear­head a strong T&T team at the Elite Pan Amer­i­can Track Cy­cling Cham­pi­onship from June 25-30 in Li­ma, Pe­ru.

And he is ex­pect­ed to have the ser­vices of his club col­league, Zion Puli­do, a new-found sprint­er from Team Son­ics at his side for the team sprint event, along with his na­tion­al team­mate Keron Bram­ble.

The trio had first and sec­ond place fin­ish­es in their re­spec­tive event at the two-day Na­tion­al Tri­als host­ed by the T&T Cy­cling Fed­er­a­tion (TTCF) at the Na­tion­al Cy­cling Cen­tre (NCC) in Bal­main, Cou­va, last week.

Phillip pro­duced a breath-tak­ing 10.380 sec­onds in the fly­ing 200 me­tres while Bram­ble set the sec­ond-fastest time in the sprint at 10.529 and D’An­ge­lo Har­ris was third in 11.121.

Quin­cy Alexan­der, who pro­duced the fastest time in the sprint and won the match-sprint in Jan­u­ary, couldn’t make it to the tri­als due to an in­jured arm he sus­tained at an­oth­er event re­cent­ly.

Alexan­der told Guardian Me­dia Sports he did not take part in the event be­cause he was un­com­fort­able with the in­jury.

Puli­do con­test­ed the stand­ing 250m race for elite and Un­der-23 rid­ers, re­turn­ing a time of 17.395 for the win. And Bram­ble, who was sec­ond to Phillip in the fly­ing 200m, was again in the same po­si­tion be­hind Puli­do in a time of 17.630. Michael Ac­k­ee was third in 18.552 and Har­ris was fourth in 18.627.

In the In­di­vid­ual Pur­suit for men, Ak­il Camp­bell got the edge over his com­peti­tor Jesse Sam­path in the two-man race, tak­ing 4:49.90 to cross the fin­ish line.

Mean­while, Kani­ka Paul-Payne was the lone com­peti­tor in the In­di­vid­ual Pur­suit women and the Ki­lo, fin­ish­ing each event in 4:41.50 and 43.000, re­spec­tive­ly.

Na­tion­al coach Gre­go­ry Dan­drade said he was im­pressed with the per­for­mances of Puli­do and said he could be an as­set to the team.

The team is ex­pect­ed to be of­fi­cial­ly an­nounced by the TTCF soon.

