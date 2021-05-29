New-found Pulido tipped for T&T sprint team

Entornointeligente.com / Olympic rider Njisane Phillip is expected to spearhead a strong T&T team at the Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championship from June 25-30 in Lima, Peru.
And he is expected to have the services of his club colleague, Zion Pulido, a new-found sprinter from Team Sonics at his side for the team sprint event, along with his national teammate Keron Bramble.
The trio had first and second place finishes in their respective event at the two-day National Trials hosted by the T&T Cycling Federation (TTCF) at the National Cycling Centre (NCC) in Balmain, Couva, last week.
Phillip produced a breath-taking 10.380 seconds in the flying 200 metres while Bramble set the second-fastest time in the sprint at 10.529 and D’Angelo Harris was third in 11.121.
Quincy Alexander, who produced the fastest time in the sprint and won the match-sprint in January, couldn’t make it to the trials due to an injured arm he sustained at another event recently.
Alexander told Guardian Media Sports he did not take part in the event because he was uncomfortable with the injury.
Pulido contested the standing 250m race for elite and Under-23 riders, returning a time of 17.395 for the win. And Bramble, who was second to Phillip in the flying 200m, was again in the same position behind Pulido in a time of 17.630. Michael Ackee was third in 18.552 and Harris was fourth in 18.627.
In the Individual Pursuit for men, Akil Campbell got the edge over his competitor Jesse Sampath in the two-man race, taking 4:49.90 to cross the finish line.
Meanwhile, Kanika Paul-Payne was the lone competitor in the Individual Pursuit women and the Kilo, finishing each event in 4:41.50 and 43.000, respectively.
National coach Gregory Dandrade said he was impressed with the performances of Pulido and said he could be an asset to the team.
The team is expected to be officially announced by the TTCF soon.
