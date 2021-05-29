 New-found Pulido tipped for T&T sprint team » EntornoInteligente
29 mayo, 2021

New-found Pulido tipped for T&T sprint team

1 min ago
2 min read
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Entornointeligente.com / Olympic rid­er Njisane Phillip is ex­pect­ed to spear­head a strong T&T team at the Elite Pan Amer­i­can Track Cy­cling Cham­pi­onship from June 25-30 in Li­ma, Pe­ru.

And he is ex­pect­ed to have the ser­vices of his club col­league, Zion Puli­do, a new-found sprint­er from Team Son­ics at his side for the team sprint event, along with his na­tion­al team­mate Keron Bram­ble.

The trio had first and sec­ond place fin­ish­es in their re­spec­tive event at the two-day Na­tion­al Tri­als host­ed by the T&T Cy­cling Fed­er­a­tion (TTCF) at the Na­tion­al Cy­cling Cen­tre (NCC) in Bal­main, Cou­va, last week.

Phillip pro­duced a breath-tak­ing 10.380 sec­onds in the fly­ing 200 me­tres while Bram­ble set the sec­ond-fastest time in the sprint at 10.529 and D’An­ge­lo Har­ris was third in 11.121.

Quin­cy Alexan­der, who pro­duced the fastest time in the sprint and won the match-sprint in Jan­u­ary, couldn’t make it to the tri­als due to an in­jured arm he sus­tained at an­oth­er event re­cent­ly.

Alexan­der told Guardian Me­dia Sports he did not take part in the event be­cause he was un­com­fort­able with the in­jury.

Puli­do con­test­ed the stand­ing 250m race for elite and Un­der-23 rid­ers, re­turn­ing a time of 17.395 for the win. And Bram­ble, who was sec­ond to Phillip in the fly­ing 200m, was again in the same po­si­tion be­hind Puli­do in a time of 17.630. Michael Ac­k­ee was third in 18.552 and Har­ris was fourth in 18.627.

In the In­di­vid­ual Pur­suit for men, Ak­il Camp­bell got the edge over his com­peti­tor Jesse Sam­path in the two-man race, tak­ing 4:49.90 to cross the fin­ish line.

Mean­while, Kani­ka Paul-Payne was the lone com­peti­tor in the In­di­vid­ual Pur­suit women and the Ki­lo, fin­ish­ing each event in 4:41.50 and 43.000, re­spec­tive­ly.  

Na­tion­al coach Gre­go­ry Dan­drade said he was im­pressed with the per­for­mances of Puli­do and said he could be an as­set to the team.

The team is ex­pect­ed to be of­fi­cial­ly an­nounced by the TTCF soon. 

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
www.smart-reputation.com
Smart Reputation

Noticias de Boxeo

Boxeo Plus
Boxeo Plus
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation

Adscoins

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation
Smart Reputation