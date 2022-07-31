New doc lays bare life of Beverley Manley Duncan

Entornointeligente.com /

WESTERN BUREAU:

For four months, Jamaica has been waiting for it, and this Sunday, Beverley Manley Duncan will tell her story in Beverley Manley Uncensored .

The entire country has been waiting to hear from the former wife of late Prime Minister Michael Manley and the widow of former member of parliament and government minister Dr Donald Keith Duncan. Manley Duncan has much to say about sex, politics, colourism, classism, imperialism, and political violence since the promo for Uncensored went viral in March.

And she admits that she went far in the four-part docuseries that will be aired on YouTube every Sunday at 3:00 p.m. until August 21. «One of the things about being 80 is that you really want to tell your truth,» she revealed during an interview with The Sunday Gleaner .

Manley Duncan shared that her age group is not her target. She is speaking with millennials, and the young-adult Adtelligent crew, led by film-maker Joelle Simone Powe, who is keen on securing that market segment for what the director and writer has described as an «explosive» personal revelation.

