5 octubre, 2022
Mundo

New Customs Bill To Be Brought To Parliament Soon – Clarke

19 segundos ago
new_customs_bill_to_be_brought_to_parliament_soon_clarke.jpg
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

  Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke has promised that he will in short order bring the Jamaica Customs Bill to parliament for debate.   This commitment followed adoption of the joint select committee’s report on the bill at Tuesday’s sitting of the House of Represenatives.   Dr Clarke said the committee met 14 times to fully examine the 852-page bill and recommended several amendments.    Among other things, it recomended that the definition of goods be amended to include any form of currency.   The Finance Minister said consequential amendments to other statutes will be proposed when the bill is examined, clause-by-clause.    The bill seeks to provide a modern framework to enhance ease of doing business. It will repeal and replace the exisisting Customs Act.                                                                       

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Smart Reputation
Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation
112311