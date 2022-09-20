New Criterium champion to be crowned as Abraham pulls out

A new champion will be crowned when the National Criterium Championships, the final leg of the National Road Race Championships, takes place on Republic Day, Saturday, at the Trincity Boulevard, Trincity Industrial Estate, Trincity.
On Monday, defending champion Emile Abraham, who won the event the last time it was held back in 2019 while riding for Team Pharmaco, confirmed that he will not be defending his title as he has not been training.
He also said he is currently in no condition to be competitive.
Abraham assured, however, that he will be coming for the Tobago International Cycling Classic, carded for next month. Invitations went out last week to local riders interested in contesting the national criterium championships to register online via the link (https://forms.gle/HGaFX2QcBHmq3Jy19) by tomorrow’s deadline date by 8 pm at a cost of $30 for youth development and $60 for all other riders.
The distance for the course will be 1.3 km and action will take place in the Elite, Juniors, Juvenile, Tinymites and the Masters categories (40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and over 70 years).
Abraham, whose triumph of the national criterium title in 2019 was shrouded in controversy after Team DPS had raised a registration infraction on his part. Team DPS had claimed that Abraham was racing in the wrong category – Veterans as opposed to Elite Division- and should have been disqualified.
Abraham had won the event at Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair, ahead of Team DPS rider Lorenzo Oroscoe. The T&T Cycling Federation eventually awarded Abraham the win.
Yesterday, Abraham said he will be bringing two riders from the North Georgia Cycling Association (NGCA) where he is a manager, with him. They are Andy Scarano of the USA who competed in the 2019 event, and Gabriel Mendez, who will be riding for the first time on local soil.
«I am not in a shape to be competitive right now, but I will be coming to offer my support at the race. Apart from my fitness concern, I have been working full-time with UPS while doing coaching part-time.
«For the Tobago Cycling Classic, I will be coming to take part, not really to compete. It has been years since I’ve been back home with my family so I am excited to do that.
«In addition, Jeffrey Charles, the organiser of the Tobago Cycling Classic is my cousin, so it will be support for the family as well,» Abraham said.
