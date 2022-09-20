New Criterium champion to be crowned as Abraham pulls out

Entornointeligente.com /

A new cham­pi­on will be crowned when the Na­tion­al Cri­teri­um Cham­pi­onships, the fi­nal leg of the Na­tion­al Road Race Cham­pi­onships, takes place on Re­pub­lic Day, Sat­ur­day, at the Trinci­ty Boule­vard, Trinci­ty In­dus­tri­al Es­tate, Trinci­ty.

On Mon­day, de­fend­ing cham­pi­on Emile Abra­ham, who won the event the last time it was held back in 2019 while rid­ing for Team Phar­ma­co, con­firmed that he will not be de­fend­ing his ti­tle as he has not been train­ing.

He al­so said he is cur­rent­ly in no con­di­tion to be com­pet­i­tive.

Abra­ham as­sured, how­ev­er, that he will be com­ing for the To­ba­go In­ter­na­tion­al Cy­cling Clas­sic, card­ed for next month. In­vi­ta­tions went out last week to lo­cal rid­ers in­ter­est­ed in con­test­ing the na­tion­al cri­teri­um cham­pi­onships to reg­is­ter on­line via the link (https://forms.gle/HGaFX2QcBH­mq3Jy19) by to­mor­row’s dead­line date by 8 pm at a cost of $30 for youth de­vel­op­ment and $60 for all oth­er rid­ers.

The dis­tance for the course will be 1.3 km and ac­tion will take place in the Elite, Ju­niors, Ju­ve­nile, Tinymites and the Mas­ters cat­e­gories (40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and over 70 years).

Abra­ham, whose tri­umph of the na­tion­al cri­teri­um ti­tle in 2019 was shroud­ed in con­tro­ver­sy af­ter Team DPS had raised a reg­is­tra­tion in­frac­tion on his part. Team DPS had claimed that Abra­ham was rac­ing in the wrong cat­e­go­ry – Vet­er­ans as op­posed to Elite Di­vi­sion- and should have been dis­qual­i­fied.

Abra­ham had won the event at Nel­son Man­dela Park, St Clair, ahead of Team DPS rid­er Loren­zo Oroscoe. The T&T Cy­cling Fed­er­a­tion even­tu­al­ly award­ed Abra­ham the win.

Yes­ter­day, Abra­ham said he will be bring­ing two rid­ers from the North Geor­gia Cy­cling As­so­ci­a­tion (NG­CA) where he is a man­ag­er, with him. They are Andy Scara­no of the USA who com­pet­ed in the 2019 event, and Gabriel Mendez, who will be rid­ing for the first time on lo­cal soil.

«I am not in a shape to be com­pet­i­tive right now, but I will be com­ing to of­fer my sup­port at the race. Apart from my fit­ness con­cern, I have been work­ing full-time with UPS while do­ing coach­ing part-time.

«For the To­ba­go Cy­cling Clas­sic, I will be com­ing to take part, not re­al­ly to com­pete. It has been years since I’ve been back home with my fam­i­ly so I am ex­cit­ed to do that.

«In ad­di­tion, Jef­frey Charles, the or­gan­is­er of the To­ba­go Cy­cling Clas­sic is my cousin, so it will be sup­port for the fam­i­ly as well,» Abra­ham said.

