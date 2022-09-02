New Companies Registered Set To Surpass 2021 Numbers

Entornointeligente.com /

The number of new companies registered in Jamaica is set to surpass the figure recorded in 2021. Investment Minister Aubyn Hill pointed to the announcement by the Companies Office of Jamaica last month that Jamaica is on track to surpass 17,039 business names and 4,878 new companies recorded last year. The increase, he said, is being driven by new entrepreneurs emerging across industries such as e-commerce and ICT manufacturing and distribution. As the number of local companies grow, Mr. Hill said the need to raise capital will increase. But he expressed confidence that «there is money in the country» to meet those needs, adding that «[Jamaica] is the place to list». Mr. Hill was speaking Thursday at the listing of One on One Educational Services on the Jamaica Stock Exchange.

