New Colombian Ambassador Arrives in Venezuela After 3 Years

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, welcomed Colombia’s ambassador-designate in Caracas, Armando Benedetti, as part of the formalization of the reestablishment of relations between the two countries, after three years of rupture.

«Before the president of the republic, Nicolás Maduro, the ambassador of Colombia, Armando Benedetti, presents the credentials that accredit him as a diplomatic authority in Venezuela, an action that formalizes the reestablishment of bilateral relations interrupted in 2019,» reported the Presidential Press.

Maduro and Benedetti met at the Miraflores Palace (seat of Government), where the latter was received with honors.

The Colombian ambassador indicated in a message on Twitter that he talked with «about the urgency of reestablishing the ties of friendship that should never have been broken.»

Benedetti arrived Sunday in Caracas after President Gustavo Petro appointed on August 11.

For his part, Venezuela’s ambassador to Colombia, Felix Plasencia, also arrived in Bogota on Sunday to reestablish bilateral relations.

Maduro and Petro decided to reestablish diplomatic relations after a telephone conversation in June gradually.

Subsequently, on July 28, Foreign Minister Jesús Faría and his counterpart Álvaro Leyva established a work agenda in which they agreed on normalizing relations as of August 7.

Venezuela broke diplomatic relations with Colombia in February 2019, following the attempt by the opposition led by Venezuelan politician Juan Guaidó to enter through the border with alleged humanitarian aid, which Caracas described as an invasion attempt.

Venezuela and Colombia share a little more than 2,200 kilometers of border, which has been closed for seven years.

