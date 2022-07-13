‘Never in my wildest dreams’

Entornointeligente.com /

Barbara Feinstein, deputy assistant secretary for Caribbean affairs and Haiti in the United States Department of State, has hailed Presidential Medal of Freedom awardee Dr Sandra Lindsay as a nurse who gave hope to the world in a time when it was most needed.

She was speaking at a dinner in honour of Jamaica-born Lindsay, hosted by Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Audrey Marks, after she received the nation’s highest civilian honour from US President Joe Biden.

Feinstein described Lindsay’s selflessness and her willingness to lead in a time of crisis as being «just incredible».

«On behalf of Secretary Anthony Blinken and US Ambassador (to Jamaica) Nick Perry, who is so proud, we want to laud you as a great American. We are all just in awe of your work in the time of our great crisis and congratulate you on your example, not only confined to the United States, but all around the world including Jamaica,» Feinstein said.

In congratulating Lindsay, Marks emphasised the significance of the brave nurse being one of «the awardees of the Presidential Medal Freedom for 2022, the US highest civilian honour accorded to individuals who have made exemplary contributions in various spheres of life».

