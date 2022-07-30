Neurologist guilty on 12 counts of sexually abusing patients

Entornointeligente.com /

NEW YORK (AP):

A once-prominent neurologist was found guilty Friday on charges of sexually abusing patients while treating them with pain medications.

A New York City jury reached the verdict after deliberating for about three days at the trial of Dr Ricardo Cruciani.

Cruciani, 68, was convicted on 12 criminal counts — one count of predatory sexual assault, one of attempted rape, one of sex abuse, two of rape and seven of criminal sexual acts. He was acquitted on two other counts.

«We entrust doctors to respect our bodies and health when we go to them for help, yet Dr Cruciani utterly violated that duty,» District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement. Cruciani, Bragg added, «left in his wake six survivors who continue to suffer from debilitating diseases, and now, years of trauma.»

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com