The power the PCA needs

More than ever now, T&T needs a ful­ly func­tion­ing Po­lice Com­plaints Au­thor­i­ty (PCA), an im­par­tial civil­ian body that pro­vides over­sight for law en­force­ment ac­tiv­i­ties.

The events that have tran­spired since the June 27 po­lice-in­volved killings of Joel Ja­cobs, Is­rael Moses Clin­ton and Noel Di­a­mond in Sec­ond Cale­do­nia, Mor­vant, high­light the im­por­tance of an agency that can fo­cus on sol­id ev­i­dence and is not swayed by emo­tions or pub­lic pres­sure.

There was an un­for­tu­nate mis­step on Mon­day when the PCA‘s call for the sus­pen­sion of the of­fi­cers in­volved in that in­ci­dent end­ed up in the pub­lic do­main be­fore it was com­mu­ni­cat­ed to Po­lice Com­mis­sion­er Gary Grif­fith.

That fur­ther com­pli­cates in­ves­ti­ga­tions in­to a mat­ter al­ready un­der con­sid­er­able scruti­ny and shroud­ed in claims and coun­ter­claims about what tran­spired at the scene of the fa­tal shoot­ings

Get­ting the truth is im­por­tant for the fam­i­lies of the men who were killed and the of­fi­cers in­volved who were re­moved from ac­tive du­ty yes­ter­day. All are en­ti­tled to a thor­ough and trans­par­ent process. That is why the PCA‘s role is so im­por­tant

In the 25 years that it has been func­tion­ing, the PCA has faced chal­lenges in its ef­forts to in­de­pen­dent­ly in­ves­ti­gate in­ci­dents in­volv­ing po­lice of­fi­cers. How­ev­er, the val­ue of its role in hold­ing the TTPS to ac­count can­not be ques­tioned

For his part, Com­mis­sion­er Grif­fith, who makes no se­cret of his ef­forts to weed out rogue of­fi­cers from the TTPS, even as he de­fends the men and women un­der his com­mand, has said he sees the need for main­tain­ing a good work­ing re­la­tion­ship with the PCA

He can­not be fault­ed when he points out that his of­fi­cers con­stant­ly put their lives on the line in car­ry­ing out their du­ties to pro­tect and serve cit­i­zens of this coun­try. But when things go wrong, es­pe­cial­ly when lives are lost, pub­lic con­fi­dence in the TTPS can be erod­ed

An in­te­gral part of hold­ing po­lice of­fi­cers to ac­count is an ef­fec­tive PCA. Its find­ings, if de­liv­ered in a time­ly fash­ion, can bring clar­i­ty and clo­sure in cas­es where ques­tions are raised about how po­lice of­fi­cers en­gage with the pub­lic.

