Netherlands reports 11,214 new COVID-19 infections

THE HAGUE, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) — The Netherlands reported on Wednesday 11,214 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 639,746, according to the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment.

The country also reported 77 new deaths from the virus, raising the total death toll to 10,246, said the institute.

The Dutch government has decided to implement a strict lockdown in the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced on Monday evening during a televised speech from his office.

“The coronavirus is spreading too fast,” Rutte said while protesters against the measures could be heard from outside his office. “Our country will go into a lockdown for five weeks. The Netherlands will be closed. We have no choice. The number of contacts between people must be reduced.” Enditem

