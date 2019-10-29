Netflix Criticized For Feature That Allows Users To Speed Up Content

Entornointeligente.com /

Netflix is being criticized by film-makers over a new feature that allows viewers to speed up or slow down its programmes and movies. The function, which is still on trial, allows mobile users to watch its content at different speeds. The function is being described as ridiculous and insulting, with critics saying Neflix is completely taking control of people’s art and destroying it. The feature allows users to play content from half the normal speed up to one-and-a-half times faster, and is reportedly only available to Android mobile users. The feature is being tested for users who prefer to binge watch at faster speeds to make the most of their viewing time.

