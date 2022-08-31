NEPO and The World Food Program conducting training sessions this week

Entornointeligente.com /

The National Emergency Planning Organization (NEPO) and The World Food Program is said to be conducting training sessions in Dominica this week. That is according to the Program Officer of the Office of Disaster Management, Mr. Mandela Christian.

Christian mentioned that a team of trainers from The World Food Program who came from Barbados and Jamaica, are in Dominica for a week conducting the training sessions, and are supported by some persons from the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA).

Program Officer of the Office of Disaster Management, Mr. Mandela Christian

