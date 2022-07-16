NDTC Diamond Season of Dance to benefit several charitable initiatives

Entornointeligente.com /

The National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica (NDTC) kicks off its Diamond Season of Dance at the Little Theatre on Friday, July 22, with a gala performance.

The commemorative season will feature new works and audience favourites from Rex Nettleford, Barbara Requa, Marlon D. Simms, Arsenio Andrade Calderon, Chris Walker, Carson Daley, Milton Sterling, Paul Newman, and guest choreographers David Brown, Leni Wylliams, Jamie T. Thompson, Orville McFarlane, and Reneé McDonald.

The season of dance will run for four weekends and all but one of the shows are benefit performances.

Devon Malcolm Brewster and the Netball Foundation of Jamaica are set to benefit from the performances slated for the first weekend. Brewster, a final-year student at The University of the West Indies studying medicine, hopes to raise sufficient funds to offset the cost of his tuition on July 23. The Netball Foundation, the organisation charged with developing the sport in Jamaica, sees the performance as a viable opportunity to raise funds. Their benefit performance will take place on Sunday, July 24.

Shows on July 29 to 31 will see funds being raised for the Cecil Cooper Foundation, which was launched in June 2022; the Kiwanis Club of Kingston and EVE for Life. Students from the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts (EMCVPA) will benefit from funds raised by the Cecil Cooper Foundation, which will offer scholarships and bursaries to help new artists pursue studies at the college. The Kiwanis Club of Kingston will also assist young people through their social development projects while EVE for Life will continue to support adolescent girls who are at risk for unplanned pregnancy, HIV and sexual violence.

