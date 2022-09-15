NDM backs increasing gun access

Entornointeligente.com /

The National Democratic Movement (NDM) says it supports the call to make firearm licences more accessible for law-abiding Jamaicans.

The call was made by former national security minister Robert Montague during the debate on the Firearms Act in the House of Representatives last week.

Among other things, he argued that the police are often outgunned, leaving the public defenceless to criminals.

Lamenting the country’s murder rate, he asserted that criminals would think twice if more citizens were armed.

