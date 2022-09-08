NCTVET And VTDI Workers Protest Again

Entornointeligente.com /

Employees of the National Council on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (NCTVET), who have been on strike since Tuesday, are hopeful that Wednesday’s meeting with Education Minister Fayval Williams will move them closer to resolving their grouses. The employees have been complaining about pay and contract issues and the NCTVET’s transition to the Ministry of Education. Earl Samuels, National Workers Union delegate at the NCTVET, said colleagues at the Vocational Training Development Institute (VTDI) have also joined the protest. He said the intervention of the Education Minister started on Monday, so he is hoping a favourable directive will come soon and the workers who are protesting can «stand down». Mr. Samuels said the protest has stalled the delivery of results from recent sittings of regional Vocational Qualification assessments as well as disrupted classes at the VDTI and the verification of certificates by NCTVET. Employees of the NCTVET and VDTI have been disgruntled about pay and contract issues for sometime. They protested in January and again in March regarding their concerns.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com