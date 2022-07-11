NCRHA rebrands Blood Donation Centre

Entornointeligente.com /

The North Cen­tral Re­gion­al Health Au­thor­i­ty (NCRHA) re-brand­ed its blood do­na­tion cen­tre yes­ter­day, ready to do its part in the na­tion­al true vol­un­tary blood do­na­tion cam­paign.

The do­na­tion cen­tre re­ceived a facelift which NCRHA chief ex­ec­u­tive of­fi­cer Davlin Thomas de­scribes as in­dis­tin­guish­able from a pri­vate­ly-run hos­pi­tal.

He said the au­thor­i­ty in­tends to ex­tend this re­vamp to oth­er ar­eas of the hos­pi­tal ser­vic­ing the pub­lic. He said the new cen­tre is ex­pect­ed to have a through­put of 40 pints of blood dai­ly. Al­ready, he is heart­ened by the re­sponse from at­ten­dees at the open­ing cer­e­mo­ny.

«We were re­al­ly on­ly go­ing to do four (pints of) blood to­day and af­ter the func­tion, peo­ple in the func­tion said no, I’m go­ing to give so we just ac­com­mo­dat­ed them,» he said.

Min­is­ter of Health Ter­rence Deyals­ingh said all phys­i­cal do­na­tion lo­ca­tions have been up­dat­ed so peo­ple can be com­fort­able do­nat­ing.

Every pint of blood do­nat­ed can save up to three lives when sep­a­rat­ed in­to red cells, plas­ma and platelets.

How­ev­er, the cur­rent chit sys­tem has been prob­lem­at­ic, to say the least. This sys­tem re­quires that peo­ple do­nate blood on be­half of a pa­tient who re­quires it. Deyals­ingh pre­vi­ous­ly stat­ed that this sys­tem is in­equitable be­cause not every­one has ac­cess to peo­ple to do­nate on their be­half. He said this al­so cre­at­ed dan­ger­ous sit­u­a­tions where peo­ple would re­sort to pay­ing strangers to do­nate.

Launched na­tion­al­ly on June 14, the true vol­un­tary blood do­na­tion cam­paign will seek to get some 20,000 peo­ple reg­u­lar­ly do­nat­ing blood up to three times an­nu­al­ly. The aim is to have a con­sis­tent, pre­dictable sup­ply of blood.

The Min­is­ter of Health said this will yield be­tween 40,000 to 60,000 pints of blood an­nu­al­ly, enough to serve the needs of the en­tire coun­try.

