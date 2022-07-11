NCRHA rebrands Blood Donation Centre

The North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) re-branded its blood donation centre yesterday, ready to do its part in the national true voluntary blood donation campaign.
The donation centre received a facelift which NCRHA chief executive officer Davlin Thomas describes as indistinguishable from a privately-run hospital.
He said the authority intends to extend this revamp to other areas of the hospital servicing the public. He said the new centre is expected to have a throughput of 40 pints of blood daily. Already, he is heartened by the response from attendees at the opening ceremony.
«We were really only going to do four (pints of) blood today and after the function, people in the function said no, I’m going to give so we just accommodated them,» he said.
Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh said all physical donation locations have been updated so people can be comfortable donating.
Every pint of blood donated can save up to three lives when separated into red cells, plasma and platelets.
However, the current chit system has been problematic, to say the least. This system requires that people donate blood on behalf of a patient who requires it. Deyalsingh previously stated that this system is inequitable because not everyone has access to people to donate on their behalf. He said this also created dangerous situations where people would resort to paying strangers to donate.
Launched nationally on June 14, the true voluntary blood donation campaign will seek to get some 20,000 people regularly donating blood up to three times annually. The aim is to have a consistent, predictable supply of blood.
The Minister of Health said this will yield between 40,000 to 60,000 pints of blood annually, enough to serve the needs of the entire country.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian