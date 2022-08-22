NCIC saddened by Hanoomansingh’s passing

Entornointeligente.com /

Mem­bers of the Na­tion­al Coun­cil of In­di­an Cul­ture (NCIC) have ex­pressed deep sad­ness over the news of the pass­ing of Pe­ter Hanoomans­ingh, the son of the for­mer NCIC Pres­i­dent, Dr Hans Hanoomans­ingh.

«Our Pres­i­dent, Dr De­ok­i­nanan Shar­ma, and mem­bers of the Board of Di­rec­tors, send our deep­est con­do­lences to the be­reaved fam­i­ly and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with you dur­ing this pe­ri­od of sad­ness,» the NCIC said in a state­ment.

Hanoomans­ingh passed on Sat­ur­day.

