NCIC saddened by Hanoomansingh’s passing

Members of the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC) have expressed deep sadness over the news of the passing of Peter Hanoomansingh, the son of the former NCIC President, Dr Hans Hanoomansingh.
«Our President, Dr Deokinanan Sharma, and members of the Board of Directors, send our deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this period of sadness,» the NCIC said in a statement.
Hanoomansingh passed on Saturday.
