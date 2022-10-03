NCC delegation leads T&T Promo Campaign at Miami Carnival

Entornointeligente.com /

The Na­tion­al Car­ni­val Com­mis­sion of Trinidad and To­ba­go will par­tic­i­pate in this year’s An­nu­al Mi­a­mi-Broward Car­ni­val cel­e­bra­tions from Oc­to­ber 6 – 9, 2022 in Mi­a­mi, Flori­da.

Ac­cord­ing to this press re­lease, in part­ner­ship with Caribbean Air­lines, An­gos­tu­ra Lim­it­ed, and the Mi­a­mi-Broward One Car­ni­val Com­mit­tee, the del­e­ga­tion’s on-the-ground ef­forts will be cen­tred on Trin­ba­go Car­ni­val and aimed at Mi­a­mi Car­ni­val par­tic­i­pants from the en­tire Caribbean di­as­po­ra. De­tails fol­low in this press re­lease…

A del­e­ga­tion from The Na­tion­al Car­ni­val Com­mis­sion of Trinidad and To­ba­go (NCC) is set to ex­e­cute ac­ti­va­tions in this year’s An­nu­al Mi­a­mi-Broward Car­ni­val cel­e­bra­tions from Oc­to­ber 6 – 9, 2022 in Mi­a­mi, Flori­da.

The NCC’s par­tic­i­pa­tion forms part of an on­go­ing se­ries of such ini­tia­tives in for­eign-based Car­ni­vals, de­signed to pro­mote the Na­tion as the Home of Car­ni­val, in­crease vis­i­tor­ship and en­hance Car­ni­val aware­ness and ex­pe­ri­ences.

The pro­mo­tion­al ac­ti­va­tion of­fi­cial­ly kicks off with a press con­fer­ence at the Con­sulate Gen­er­al to the Re­pub­lic of Trinidad and To­ba­go, Mi­a­mi on Oc­to­ber 6, 2022 at 2 pm. Con­sul Gen­er­al, Joanne Brooks; NCC Chair­man, Win­ston «Gyp­sy» Pe­ters; and Mi­a­mi-Broward One Car­ni­val Host Com­mit­tee, Chief Mar­ket­ing Of­fi­cer, John Beck­ford are slat­ed to de­liv­er re­marks. Aimed at adding sig­nif­i­cant val­ue to the Na­tion’s post-COVID so­cio-eco­nom­ic re­cov­ery ef­forts, the 2022 cam­paign has been built around pro­mo­tion­al ac­tiv­i­ties at var­i­ous events, invit­ing au­di­ences to vis­it Trinidad and To­ba­go.

As these ac­tiv­i­ties raise greater aware­ness of Trin­ba­go cul­ture, show­cas­ing el­e­ments like Ca­lyp­so, Tra­di­tion­al and Con­ven­tion­al Mas, Pan, and So­ca, em­pha­sis is be­ing placed on en­cour­ag­ing more vis­i­tors from across the Caribbean and around the world to ex­pe­ri­ence Trinidad and To­ba­go Car­ni­val first-hand.

In part­ner­ship with Caribbean Air­lines, An­gos­tu­ra Lim­it­ed, and the Mi­a­mi-Broward One Car­ni­val Com­mit­tee, the del­e­ga­tion’s on-the-ground ef­forts will be cen­tred on Trin­ba­go Car­ni­val and aimed at Mi­a­mi Car­ni­val par­tic­i­pants from the en­tire Caribbean di­as­po­ra.

Com­ment­ing on the cam­paign, NCC Chair­man Win­ston Pe­ters said «With the world mak­ing progress post-COVID-19, we are get­ting back to our groove in terms of host­ing events, bet­ter po­si­tion­ing our­selves to wel­com­ing the world once again, and cel­e­brat­ing with each oth­er for Car­ni­val 2023,» Pe­ters said.

«Team­ing up with the Con­sulate Gen­er­al and the Mi­a­mi-Broward One Car­ni­val Com­mit­tee, has giv­en us a great op­por­tu­ni­ty to reach an even wider au­di­ence with our mes­sage that ‘If you want to taste a rich Car­ni­val ex­pe­ri­ence, you have to come to Trinidad and To­ba­go,’» Pe­ters said.

In thank­ing all part­ners, the Con­sulate Gen­er­al of the Re­pub­lic of Trinidad and To­ba­go, Mi­a­mi, the Mi­a­mi-Broward One Car­ni­val Com­mit­tee, and the NCC look for­ward to a pro­duc­tive ac­ti­va­tion at this year’s an­nu­al cel­e­bra­tions.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com