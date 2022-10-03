NCC delegation leads T&T Promo Campaign at Miami Carnival

The National Carnival Commission of Trinidad and Tobago will participate in this year’s Annual Miami-Broward Carnival celebrations from October 6 – 9, 2022 in Miami, Florida.
A delegation from The National Carnival Commission of Trinidad and Tobago (NCC) is set to execute activations in this year’s Annual Miami-Broward Carnival celebrations from October 6 – 9, 2022 in Miami, Florida.
The NCC’s participation forms part of an ongoing series of such initiatives in foreign-based Carnivals, designed to promote the Nation as the Home of Carnival, increase visitorship and enhance Carnival awareness and experiences.
The promotional activation officially kicks off with a press conference at the Consulate General to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Miami on October 6, 2022 at 2 pm. Consul General, Joanne Brooks; NCC Chairman, Winston «Gypsy» Peters; and Miami-Broward One Carnival Host Committee, Chief Marketing Officer, John Beckford are slated to deliver remarks. Aimed at adding significant value to the Nation’s post-COVID socio-economic recovery efforts, the 2022 campaign has been built around promotional activities at various events, inviting audiences to visit Trinidad and Tobago.
As these activities raise greater awareness of Trinbago culture, showcasing elements like Calypso, Traditional and Conventional Mas, Pan, and Soca, emphasis is being placed on encouraging more visitors from across the Caribbean and around the world to experience Trinidad and Tobago Carnival first-hand.
Commenting on the campaign, NCC Chairman Winston Peters said «With the world making progress post-COVID-19, we are getting back to our groove in terms of hosting events, better positioning ourselves to welcoming the world once again, and celebrating with each other for Carnival 2023,» Peters said.
«Teaming up with the Consulate General and the Miami-Broward One Carnival Committee, has given us a great opportunity to reach an even wider audience with our message that ‘If you want to taste a rich Carnival experience, you have to come to Trinidad and Tobago,’» Peters said.
In thanking all partners, the Consulate General of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Miami, the Miami-Broward One Carnival Committee, and the NCC look forward to a productive activation at this year’s annual celebrations.
