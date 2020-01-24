Natural gas pipeline linking Kochi-Koottanad-Mangaluru most likely by end of March: Gail

Entornointeligente.com /

MANGALURU : The 438km Kochi-Koottanad-Mangaluru re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) pipeline that GAIL India Ltd is laying could be commissioned by March this year. Completion of this line will help GAIL India Ltd commence RLNG supply to industries and other stakeholders. This comes after GAIL failed to meet the September 2018 deadline due to issues in laying the pipeline across the Chandragiri and Nethravathi rivers. GAIL had awarded the contract to lay the 111-km pipeline in north Kerala and Karnataka at an estimated cost of Rs 160 crore in August 2017. Work on laying the pipeline across the Nethravathi to a length of 410 metres between Innoli and Arkula should be completed by February 15, said Tony Mathew, general manager, GAIL, Kochi. The company adopted cut and cover method to lay the pipeline beneath the riverbeds with help of cofferdams GAIL’s latest attempt in May to complete the crossing was futile, Mathew told TOI on Thursday. We faced a big challenge in crossing the Chandragiri River that is abutted by steep hills on both sides and thickly populated areas. We had to adopt drilling technology from hill to hill as it was difficult to move machinery to the river bank. At the present pace, we should complete the Chandragiri crossing by February-end, Tony Mathew said. Workers executing the pipeline work at the Nethravati worksite at Innoli-side said the welded pipeline has been laid 6 metres below the riverbed almost up to the middle of the Nethravathi River. “We hope to complete the rest of the work by February 15,” they said. GAIL at the same time has taken up work on RLNG terminal on Arkula-side to pump gas towards Malavoor and further towards the terminal near Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers. Kochi city is already deriving benefits of clean fuel, Mathew said. Most autorickshaws and taxis have been converted to use compressed natural gas as alternative fuel. Autorickshaws derive mileage of at least 40 km/kg. City gas distribution in Mangaluru with CNG as auto fuel will take time as the contractor has to lay the distribution pipelines across the city. The pipeline is designed to transport 16 million cubic metres of RLNG, he said. Follow and connect with us on Twitter , Facebook , Linkedin

