Natural Gas Demand Outpaces Production

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins 86.38 -0.15 -0.17% Brent Crude • 10 mins 92.05 -0.29 -0.31% Murban Crude • 15 mins 93.26 +0.42 +0.45% Natural Gas • 10 mins 9.214 -0.115 -1.23% Gasoline • 10 mins 2.865 -0.036 -1.24% Louisiana Light • 1 day 91.58 -3.11 -3.28% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 1 day 91.58 -3.11 -3.28% Bonny Light • 48 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Opec Basket • 1 day 97.44 -2.60 -2.60% Mars US • 18 hours 84.98 -2.88 -3.28% Gasoline • 10 mins 2.865 -0.036 -1.24% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 48 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92% Murban • 48 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67% Iran Heavy • 48 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90% Basra Light • 260 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 48 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39% Bonny Light • 48 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 48 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Girassol • 48 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19% Opec Basket • 1 day 97.44 -2.60 -2.60% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 1 day 66.11 -2.34 -3.42% Western Canadian Select • 10 hours 72.43 -2.88 -3.82% Canadian Condensate • 10 hours 88.68 -2.88 -3.15% Premium Synthetic • 10 hours 86.93 -2.88 -3.21% Sweet Crude • 10 hours 84.83 -2.88 -3.28% Peace Sour • 10 hours 81.98 -2.88 -3.39% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 10 hours 81.98 -2.88 -3.39% Light Sour Blend • 10 hours 84.08 -2.88 -3.31% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 10 hours 87.63 -2.88 -3.18% Central Alberta • 10 hours 82.28 -2.88 -3.38% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 1 day 91.58 -3.11 -3.28% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 1 day 83.00 -2.75 -3.21% Giddings • 1 day 76.75 -2.75 -3.46% ANS West Coast • 5 days 103.7 -1.62 -1.54% West Texas Sour • 5 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42% Eagle Ford • 2 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 2 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80% Oklahoma Sweet • 1 day 83.00 -2.75 -3.21% Kansas Common • 1 day 76.75 -3.00 -3.76% Buena Vista • 1 day 95.12 -2.58 -2.64% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 25 mins Pemex Board Balks At Cost Overruns At Mega Oil Refinery 1 hour Australian Oil Major Stuns Market With Approval Of Alaska Oil Project 2 hours Dutch Government To Decide Whether To Fill Norg Gas Storage Above 80% 3 hours Russia’s Natural Gas Production Falls For Three Consecutive Months 19 hours WTI Stops Slide As API Figures Show Major Gasoline Draw 19 hours Latin America’s Crude Exports Drop In August 20 hours Hydropower In China Struggles Amid Worst Heatwave In Decades 21 hours WTI Crude Falls To Lowest Level Since January 21 hours Europe’s Power Prices Surge To New Record 22 hours EU Boosts Military Funding To Mozambique To Secure Gas Projects 23 hours Gazprom’s Gas Exports Have Sunk By 36% This Year 1 day BP To Sell Mexican Oil Assets As It Ramps Up Renewable Business 1 day Germany Signs Preliminary Deal To Ramp Up LNG Import Capacity 2 days Permian Basin On Track For Record September Production 2 days China’s Crude Processing Dips To Lowest Since March 2020 2 days California Might Keep One Nuclear Plant Open 2 days German Households Will Foot The Bill For New Gas Tax 2 days Switzerland Considers Switching To Oil For Power Plants 2 days Germany Hits 75% Gas In Storage Goal Ahead Of Schedule 2 days Bill Gates-Backed Firm Raises $750M To Develop Small Nuclear Reactors 2 days Kosovo Limits Electricity Distribution Due To High Import Costs 2 days Gasoline Prices Could Climb As Demand Destruction Fears Evaporate 2 days Saudi Prince Made Huge Bets On Russian Energy Around Start Of Ukraine War 2 days Aramco Q2 Profit Soars 90% On Higher Oil Prices 5 days Gulf Of Mexico Pipelines Could Restart Today 5 days Major Petroleum Corridor At Risk Of Closure Due To Low Water Levels 5 days Gulf Of Mexico Oil Outages Balloon Beyond Shell 5 days Nord Stream Gas Flows Drop On Friday Afternoon 5 days Chinese Oil Giants Sinopec And PetroChina To Delist From NYSE 5 days Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months 5 days Kazakhstan To Reroute Oil Flow From Caspian Pipeline 6 days Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End 6 days Shell Halts Oil Output At Three Gulf Of Mexico Platforms 6 days IEA: Russian Oil Output Resilient, But Could Drop With EU Embargo 6 days China Heralds Another Major Oil Discovery 6 days UK Energy Firms Meet With Govt Ahead Of Winter Bills Shock 6 days OPEC’s Oil Production Rises But Still Well Below OPEC+ Target 6 days Former UK PM Calls For Energy Utility Nationalization 6 days Alberta Oil Output Hits Record High 6 days EU Embargo On Russian Coal Goes Into Effect 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane 7 minutes Wind droughts 11 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 23 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 3 days The United Nations’ AGENDA 2030 – The vision for One World Governance …an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone 2 days «Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas» – Bloomberg – (See image) 4 days Hopes Are Dashed For International Oil Companies In North Iraq 2 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund… «Here Are The Winners And Losers In The ‘Inflation Reduction Act'»-ZeroHedge 1 day «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money…Aspects which are not widely known Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Breaking News: Pemex Board Balks At Cost Overruns At Mega Oil Refinery

Find us on:

EU Gas Dependence On Russia Falls By 50% The European Union has reducedâ¦

World’s Largest LNG Traders See Losses Mount Despite High Prices The world’s largest LNG tradersâ¦

EU Members Urge Citizens To Reduce Energy Consumption The European Union is beginningâ¦

Home Energy Natural Gas Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit Premium Content Natural Gas Demand Outpaces Production By Charles Kennedy – Aug 17, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT Major consuming nations are using more natural gas while production in 2022 remained flat compared to 2021 levels. U.S. natural gas production has been rising in recent months alongside LNG exports. Russian gas production has plummeted since the start of the Ukraine war. Join Our Community Natural gas demand in major consuming countries stood in June at 104 percent of year-ago levels, but production was flat compared to 2021 levels, new data from the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI) showed on Wednesday.

While U.S. natural gas production has been rising in recent months alongside LNG exports, Russian gas production has plummeted since Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of February.

In June, Russian gas production plummeted 18 percent month on month, falling for three consecutive months. Russia’s gas output in June was at 70 percent of March levels, according to data from JODI, which compiles self-reported figures from countries.

At the same time, consumption in the European Union and the UK slumped to a five-year seasonal low in June. LNG imports soared by 50 percent compared to June last year.

High demand in Europe, high natural gas prices, and increased export capacity made the United States the world’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas in the first half of 2022, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said last month. The United States is shipping record volumes of LNG to Europe to help EU allies in their efforts to fill gas storage ahead of the winter.

The European Union and the UK inventories increased by 9 bcm – slightly less than the seasonal average build of 11 bcm – to stand 57 percent full at the end of June.

According to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe, as of August 16, EU gas storage was 75 percent full. Storage sites in Germany, Europe’s biggest economy which is the most affected by the Russian cuts in deliveries via Nord Stream, were full at 77 percent.

As Europe looks to replace Russian pipeline gas, global LNG exports increased by 17 percent in June compared to the same month of 2021.

Total gas inventories increased by 28.5 bcm and stood 16.1 bcm below the five-year average, the JODI data showed.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

Oil Jumps On Massive Crude Inventory Draw WTI Crude Falls To Lowest Level Since January Gas-To-Oil Switch May Not Be A Huge Catalyst For EU Crude Demand Download The Free Oilprice App Today

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com