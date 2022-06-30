NATO deems Russia its ‘most significant and direct threat’

Entornointeligente.com /

MADRID (AP):

NATO declared Russia the «most significant and direct threat» to its members’ peace and security on Wednesday and vowed to strengthen support for Ukraine, even as that country’s leader chided the alliance for not doing more to help it defeat Moscow.

The military organisation’s condemnation was not wholly surprising: Its chief earlier said Russia’s war in Ukraine had created Europe’s biggest security crisis since World War II. But it was a sobering about-face for an alliance that a decade ago called Moscow a strategic partner.

NATO also issued a warning about China, accusing it of bullying its neighbours and forming a «strategic partnership» with Moscow that poses a challenge to the West.

Set up some 70 years ago to counter the Soviet Union, NATO held its summit in Madrid in a world transformed by Russia’s invasion of its neighbour. The war drove the alliance to pour troops and weapons into eastern Europe on a scale unseen in decades, and pushed Sweden and Finland to seek the safety of NATO membership.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com