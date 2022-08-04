NATO Chief: Russia Must Not Win Its War In Ukraine

Entornointeligente.com /

All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins 88.33 -2.33 -2.57% Brent Crude • 10 mins 93.91 -2.87 -2.97% Murban Crude • 15 mins 94.60 -2.80 -2.87% Natural Gas • 10 mins 8.123 -0.143 -1.73% Gasoline • 11 mins 2.778 -0.134 -4.60% Louisiana Light • 2 days 95.90 -3.79 -3.80% Louisiana Light • 2 days 95.90 -3.79 -3.80% Bonny Light • 36 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Opec Basket • 2 days 104.2 -0.69 -0.66% Mars US • 22 hours 90.26 -3.76 -4.00% Gasoline • 11 mins 2.778 -0.134 -4.60%

Marine • 36 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92% Murban • 36 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67% Iran Heavy • 36 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90% Basra Light • 248 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 36 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39% Bonny Light • 36 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Bonny Light • 36 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Girassol • 36 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19% Opec Basket • 2 days 104.2 -0.69 -0.66%

Canadian Crude Index • 2 days 70.15 -3.21 -4.38% Western Canadian Select • 14 hours 76.56 -3.76 -4.68% Canadian Condensate • 14 hours 92.81 -3.76 -3.89% Premium Synthetic • 14 hours 91.06 -3.76 -3.97% Sweet Crude • 14 hours 88.96 -3.76 -4.06% Peace Sour • 14 hours 86.11 -3.76 -4.18% Peace Sour • 14 hours 86.11 -3.76 -4.18% Light Sour Blend • 14 hours 88.21 -3.76 -4.09% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 14 hours 91.76 -3.76 -3.94% Central Alberta • 14 hours 86.41 -3.76 -4.17%

Louisiana Light • 2 days 95.90 -3.79 -3.80% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 2 days 87.00 -4.00 -4.40% Giddings • 2 days 80.75 -4.00 -4.72% ANS West Coast • 3 days 104.3 +0.33 +0.32% West Texas Sour • 7 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42% Eagle Ford • 7 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32% Eagle Ford • 7 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32% Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days 87.00 -4.00 -4.40% Kansas Common • 2 days 81.00 -3.75 -4.42% Buena Vista • 3 days 107.0 -1.47 -1.36%

2 hours Prices At The Pump Continue To Plunge, But Stronger Demand Could Halt The Trend 3 hours Permian's Natural Gas Takeaway Capacity Set To Rise 4 hours China Starts Construction Of $22B Expansion Of Transmission Line Network 4 hours Glencore Announces $3 Billion Share Buyback As Profits Soar 5 hours WTI Oil Dips Below $90 For The First Time Since Ukraine War Began 5 hours ConocoPhillips Raises Shareholder Payout By $5B On Profit Surge 6 hours Freeport LNG To Restart Most Production By October 7 hours UN Chief Urges Tax On Oil Industry For «Grotesque Greed» 1 day Egyptian Port Serves As New Route For Russian Oil 1 day UBS: UK Gas Crisis Set To Plunge British Pound To Historic Lows 1 day German Chancellor: Germany Could Keep Nuclear Power Plants Operating After All 1 day Hot Rivers To Limit French Nuclear Power Output Amid Energy Crisis 1 day Restart Of Denmark's Key Gas Field Delayed As Europe Scrambles For Supply 1 day Notoriously Delayed Gas Turbine Hasn't Reached Russia Yet 1 day Chinese Top Battery Maker Halts N. American Plans After Pelosi Visit To Taiwan 1 day Occidental Petroleum Bucks Oil Profit Trend With Lower Q2 Profit 2 days WTI Eases After API Reports Surprise Build 2 days India Increases Crude Oil Windfall Tax 2 days Oil Prices Rebound Ahead Of API Data As OPEC JTCC Sees Tighter Market 2 days Venezuela's Oil Exports Drop By More than A Third In July 2 days Global Refining Capacity To Expand With New Projects In Middle East, Asia 2 days G7 Continues To Seek Ways To Limit Russia's Oil Revenues 2 days Approval For Battered Mountain Valley Gas Pipeline Could Be Accelerated 2 days Marathon Petroleum Q2 Earnings Surge As Fuel Demand And Margins Spike 2 days BP Quarterly Profit Jumps To 14-Year High 3 days Russian Oil Exports Have Stabilized, Revenues Steady 3 days Reuters Survey Shows 310,000 Bpd OPEC Output Increase 3 days As Political Deadlock Simmers, Libya Hits 1.2M Bpd Oil Production 3 days Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs 3 days Saudi Arabia's Economy Grows 12% In Q2 On High Oil Prices 3 days Australia May Limit LNG Exports Amid Domestic Gas Shortage 3 days Tesla Shareholders To Vote On Yet Another Stock Split 3 days Germany Restarts Oil-Fired Power Plants As It Seeks To Save Gas 3 days U.S. Gasoline Prices Continue To Slide Toward $4 3 days Blackouts Hit Asia As LNG Prices Soar In Tight Global Market 3 days Russia Is Vital For OPEC+, Says New OPEC Secretary-General 6 days Gas Demand Declines As Prices Soar, Utility Giant Engie Says 6 days Energy Aspects: Crude Oil Demand Not Declining In Recession Pattern 6 days Oil Prices Soar As Market Shrugs Off Recession Fears 6 days Russia Asks For LNG Payments Via Moscow Bank 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane 7 minutes Wind droughts 11 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 8 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 2 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 1 day «The Global Digital ID Prison» by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com 4 days «Oil-funded Rockefeller Foundation centers fight for climate» – Associated Press 7 hours «How China Could Send LNG Prices Into The Stratosphere» by Irina Slav 7 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver – Technical Trading

