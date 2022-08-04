Nations pour scorn on interference

Entornointeligente.com /

The Taipei 101 skyscraper commands the urban landscape in Taipei, Taiwan. [Photo/Xinhua] International community condemns visit, reaffirms one-China principle

The international community has condemned US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan as being «impudent interference» in China’s internal affairs and a «clear provocation» undermining regional stability, while voicing support for the one-China principle.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry condemned the visit on Tuesday saying it was a «clear provocation» and reaffirmed its backing of the one-China principle.

«We believe relations between both sides of the Taiwan Straits are exclusively China’s domestic affair. The Chinese side is entitled to take any measures necessary to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity,» it said in a statement.

Russia reaffirmed its support for the one-China principle and «opposed the independence of the island in any form», it added.

Moscow called on Washington to «refrain from actions that undermine regional stability and international security and to recognize the new geopolitical reality, which has no place for US hegemony», it said.

In response to the visit, the United Nations reiterated on Tuesday its support for the one-China principle, noting that it follows the United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 of 1971, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

On Wednesday, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea denounced the visit as «impudent interference» in China’s internal affairs and blamed the United States for disturbing peace and security in the region.

«The current situation clearly shows that the impudent interference of the US in the internal affairs of other countries and its intentional political and military provocations are, indeed, the root cause of harassed peace and security in the region,» said a spokesperson for the DPRK Foreign Ministry.

Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, and the Taiwan question pertains to the internal affairs of China, the spokesperson said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.

«We vehemently denounce any external force’s interference on the Taiwan question, and fully support the Chinese government’s just stand to resolutely defend the sovereignty of the country and its territorial integrity,» the statement said.

The US plan to disrupt China’s growth, development and reunification efforts is bound to fail, it added.

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry condemned Pelosi’s visit on Tuesday, calling it «a direct provocation that seriously threatens China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity».

The embassy of Eritrea in Beijing also spoke out on Tuesday against Pelosi’s visit, saying that such moves can result in tension and confrontation across the Taiwan Straits.

«The one-China principle is the fundamental norm of international relations. We will affirm our commitment to the one-China principle and our support for China’s reunification and China’s efforts in defending national sovereignty and territorial integrity,» it said in a statement.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry reaffirmed on Tuesday its strong commitment to the one-China principle and its firm support for China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

«Pakistan strongly believes that interstate relations should be based on mutual respect, noninterference in internal affairs, and the peaceful resolution of issues by upholding the principles of the UN charter, international law and bilateral agreements,» the ministry said in a statement.

Belarus, Cuba, Syria, Iran, Nicaragua and the Arab League also voiced their support for the one-China principle.

