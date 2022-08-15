National Youth Policy Summer Creative Challenge

Entornointeligente.com /

Young creatives are being invited to enter the National Youth Policy (NYP) Summer Creative Challenge.

Winners will be named Youth Policy Ambassadors for the Ministry of Education and Youth.

The challenge provides an opportunity for persons, aged 15 to 29, to creatively express their interpretation of the six priority areas/goals of the NYP.

These are education and training; health and well-being; employment and entrepreneurship; youth participation; social inclusion and reintegration; and institution and youth sector arrangements. Participants are required to choose one of the priority areas and submit a creative entry using a 60-second video, jingle, poem, drawing/painting that captures the importance of the NYP to youth and or the Jamaica society. One entry per person is to be submitted to [email protected] no later than Thursday, August 18 at 5:00 p.m.

Eligible participants must be a national/permanent resident of Jamaica. Parental consent is required for persons under 18 years of age, and all entries must be original works.

The Ministry of Education and Youth, through the Youth and Adolescents Policy Division (YAPD), launched the 2022 Summer Creative Challenge to facilitate exposure to the policy through sensitisation.

The policy is intended to facilitate the formalisation and establishment of relevant programmes and interventions as well as other policies that will promote positive youth development in Jamaica.

It presents the importance of youth and youth development, a situational analysis of youth, guiding principles, the national commitments, the policy priorities, goals and strategic objectives.

