National Trust hosts tours of prominent cemeteries in September

The National Trust of Trinidad and Tobago is hosting tours of prominent cemeteries in Port of Spain and San Fernando, next month.
History buffs and other interested persons are invited to participate in the upcoming Graveyard Chronicle Tours: Dead Men’s Tales Edition , for the tidy sum of TT$75 for members of the National Trust, and TT$125 for non-members.
«Though the cemetery is a daunting place, it is one of the most valuable places in our country. It is important to remember those who have long gone. Those who have lived their lives, left their legacies and are now at peace,» the National Trust says in a statement concerning the Graveyard Chronicle Tours.
The National Trust says in September, these tours will explore the well-known cemeteries in Port of Spain and San Fernando.
The Trust says on Saturday 3 and Saturday 17 September, the Lapeyrouse Cemetery Tour will tell the stories behind the people buried at the historic Port of Spain landmark.
«This cemetery is the final resting place of loved ones, notable figures of our past, babies and victims of cholera who were buried with no name,» the National Trust observes in its release. «Generations of history, sadness, mourning, grief, pride, all clash within these burial grounds.»
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian