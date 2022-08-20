National Trust hosts tours of prominent cemeteries in September

Entornointeligente.com /

The Na­tion­al Trust of Trinidad and To­ba­go is host­ing tours of promi­nent ceme­ter­ies in Port of Spain and San Fer­nan­do, next month.

His­to­ry buffs and oth­er in­ter­est­ed per­sons are in­vit­ed to par­tic­i­pate in the up­com­ing Grave­yard Chron­i­cle Tours: Dead Men’s Tales Edi­tion , for the tidy sum of TT$75 for mem­bers of the Na­tion­al Trust, and TT$125 for non-mem­bers.

«Though the ceme­tery is a daunt­ing place, it is one of the most valu­able places in our coun­try. It is im­por­tant to re­mem­ber those who have long gone. Those who have lived their lives, left their lega­cies and are now at peace,» the Na­tion­al Trust says in a state­ment con­cern­ing the Grave­yard Chron­i­cle Tours.

The Na­tion­al Trust says in Sep­tem­ber, these tours will ex­plore the well-known ceme­ter­ies in Port of Spain and San Fer­nan­do.

The Trust says on Sat­ur­day 3 and Sat­ur­day 17 Sep­tem­ber, the Lapey­rouse Ceme­tery Tour will tell the sto­ries be­hind the peo­ple buried at the his­toric Port of Spain land­mark.

«This ceme­tery is the fi­nal rest­ing place of loved ones, no­table fig­ures of our past, ba­bies and vic­tims of cholera who were buried with no name,» the Na­tion­al Trust ob­serves in its re­lease. «Gen­er­a­tions of his­to­ry, sad­ness, mourn­ing, grief, pride, all clash with­in these bur­ial grounds.»

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com