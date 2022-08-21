National Security Ministry Rewards PEP Students

Entornointeligente.com /

Eleven children of employees at the Ministry of National Security were recognised for outstanding performance in this year’s Primary Exit Profile (PEP).

At a PEP Awards ceremony held on August 19 at the Ministry in Kingston, the students, who will attend secondary school in September, were presented with fully packed book bags containing various items needed for their lessons.

Permanent Secretary, Courtney Williams, who addressed the function, said that the Ministry takes pride in the achievements of children of the hard-working staff.

He commended the students for their success.

«The 11 recipients that you see here today are at the cusp of greatness. They are high achievers, budding brilliant thinkers and young leaders of tomorrow. I want to acknowledge the sacrifices they have made to ensure successful passes in their exams, and further encourage them as they work towards building their future and our nation,» Mr. Williams said.

He noted that children require dedication, support, stability and funding to be successful, which is why the Ministry implemented the PEP Awards.

He acknowledged the work of the awards planning and selection committee and encouraged the children to continue to work hard as they transition to secondary education.

«Set your own goals and expectations for the future. Envision who you see yourselves as in the future. I know that dreams do come true with hard work. I want to encourage you to go out there and make yourselves proud and in doing so, your parents and country will also be proud,» Mr. Williams said.

