National Security Minister says that gun violence is a serious threat to Dominica’s national security

Entornointeligente.com /

With the recent surge in gun violence cases in Dominica, the Minister of National Security and Home Affairs Hon. Rayburn Blackmoore issued a statement on this serious matter.

He stated that the recent upsurge in firearm offences, if not immediately stemmed will not only negatively impact Dominica’s Global Peace Index, but seriously undermine the social and economic fabric as well. His statement came after there were two different gun violence cases that occurred this week, which resulted in the death of two adult men.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/LN140722GUNVIOLENCE001.mp3 He went on to further state that Dominica has always been known for nature and peacefulness; «But however, the past few months should cause us as a people- regardless of our political persuasion or religious faith- to pause and take this matter very seriously,» the Minister indicated.

He mentioned that the Government of Dominica will continue to provide the police force with the support needed to swiftly respond and to adopt a zero-tolerance level for the use of firearms to commit offences.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/LN140722GUNVIOLENCE002.mp3 He explained that the legislation speaks to offences of firearm trafficking, possession of firearms, possession of prohibited weapons and ammunition, and possession of firearms without a valid license to name a few.

Hon. Blackmoore added that the police force in the past been working closely with the necessary departments to fight against the use of illegal firearms.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/LN140722GUNVIOLENCE003.mp3 Minister of National Security and Home Affairs Hon. Rayburn Blackmoore

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica Vibes News

Entornointeligente.com