National Hurricane Centre monitoring system in Atlantic east of T&T

The Mi­a­mi-based Na­tion­al Hur­ri­cane Cen­tre (NHC) is mon­i­tor­ing a trop­i­cal wave lo­cat­ed sev­er­al hun­dred miles east of the Wind­ward Is­lands is pro­duc­ing an area of dis­or­ga­nized show­ers and thun­der­storms.

Ac­cord­ing to the NHC, some grad­ual de­vel­op­ment of this sys­tem is pos­si­ble dur­ing the next sev­er­al days while the sys­tem ap­proach­es the Wind­ward Is­lands to­ward the end of the week and moves over the east­ern Caribbean sea over the week­end.

It has giv­en the sys­tem a 20 per cent chance of for­ma­tion over the next five days.

The ex­act track that the sys­tem will take was not im­me­di­ate­ly avail­able.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

