National Hurricane Centre monitoring system in Atlantic east of T&T

The Miami-based National Hurricane Centre (NHC) is monitoring a tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands is producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.
According to the NHC, some gradual development of this system is possible during the next several days while the system approaches the Windward Islands toward the end of the week and moves over the eastern Caribbean sea over the weekend.
It has given the system a 20 per cent chance of formation over the next five days.
The exact track that the system will take was not immediately available.
