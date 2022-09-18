18 septiembre, 2022
Mundo

National Day Of Mourning For Queen Elizabeth II Jamaica Will Not Be A Public Holiday

23 segundos ago
The Government has advised that Monday September 19, the National Day of Mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, will not be observed as a public holiday in Jamaica.   This was confirmed on Friday by Robert Morgan, Minister with responsibility for Information.   The question recently arose in Parliament, during a query about activities during the period of mourning being observed from September 8 to 19.   Mr Morgan stated that mourning procedures apply to the government and its ministries, departments and agencies, with all celebratory activities within the public sector prohibited during this period.      

