Dear Editor,

CHRISTOPHER “Kit” Nascimento is still trying to bully NCN to prove his case. He has sent another letter, published on January 17, 2020, on what he called the matter of media broadcast coverage, particularly NCN. Christopher “Kit” Nascimento is tendentious, cunning and calculating. You only have to look at the timing of the letters. His colleagues will pen other letters, perhaps even on the tone of my response and what a media entity ought to do.

I reject that the letters were on media broadcast coverage in general. They were all directed to and focused on NCN and me. “Kit” even called a newspaper editor, demanding why I was allowed to respond to his letter before it was published. This Pharaoh of Fairness does not realise that, like Sisyphus, he’s pushing the boulder up the hill, and it’s really punishment. He is such a good Public Relations czar, though he probably thinks he’s doing a good task.

Once again, “Kit” displays his contemptuous approach, indicating what he thinks the Chairman of NCN should say on the issue. After all, “Kit” has positioned himself as the national arbiter of all matters of communications and information. He goes on to condescendingly refer to how he regards me as a “professional”, but, note the language used “both when he (Woolford) worked under me (Nascimento) and since”. As Chairman/CEO of NCN, Capitol News and before that, no one works “UNDER” (my emphasis) me, they all work WITH me.

In his response, he continues to use various adjectives to describe what he thinks is a particular type of coverage with which he is more familiar. Remember, I worked with Kit; he never got under my skin. Not then; not now.

NCN, as media entity, has maintained a completely different line from Nascimento’s time in the field. NCN’s coverage over the last four years is different from the past. Nascimento says NCN must prove how it covered events. Mr. Nascimento “He who alleges, must prove!” Recall the days when Mr. Nascimento released word and column inch counts, broadcast duration counts.

Mr. Christopher Nascimento has finally admitted what his real intention was, attention, specifically the attention of the “International Community” and “Observers”. Just like how I know Mr. Nascimento, the International Community knows, and Guyanese have known Kit Nascimento going all the way back to February 16, 1962.

Mr. Nascimento’s perception is not my or NCN’s Reality, or the Reality of the rest of the world for that matter. NCN’s coverage of the one event of the President making a speech was fair. It is not for Kit Nascimento to decide what “vests” the President with the authority to deliver the speech, or whether NCN should cover the President. Kit Nascimento was unaware that his reference to a 1949 Fairness Doctrine, abandoned

more than thirty years ago in another jurisdiction, was not even applicable here in Guyana. The Contempt is clear. Christopher “Kit” Nascimento thinks that he has some divine right of a deity to invite GNBA or NCN to be at his beck and call. Oh the Apotheosis of Arrogance is patently on display. Regards, Enrico Woolford

