Naps, Pres battle for Tiger Tanks Cup

Naparima College’s Romario Asher and Caleb Boyce of Presentation College, San Fernando traded words, ahead of their opening clash for the Tiger Tanks Cup in the Tiger Tanks Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva from 4 pm, on Friday.
Both teams are confident to take top honours in the curtain-raiser of the revamped season after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Naparima centre-back Asher, who has senior team experience with Moruga FC when they played in the Ascension League, earlier this year, said: «We looking to destroy ‘Pres’ as usual. We are coming to work hard and play well, play for the coach and win as much trophies as we can, which most likely will be all.»
Boyce, who will likely cross paths with Asher, disagrees.
The forward reminded the ‘Naps’ defender that: «We are the champions and we’re going to continue to defend the championship. ‘Naps’ is not going to destroy us obviously.»
While both players disagree on the outcome of the season’s opener, they both agree that they are happy to be back playing, representing their respective schools.
Asher said: «It is a very good feeling and very ecstatic because for the past two years we were shut down and forced to stay inside. I’m glad for the opportunities to legally play football and for it to be broadcasted for me to showcase my talents as well.»
While Asher was playing with Moruga (Ascension League) and Club Sando (Tiger Tanks Cup), Boyce chose not to play with anyone.
«Personally, I’ve just been training by myself to perfect the imperfections,» the forward said.
The Tiger Tanks Cup marks the start of the season, with the league kicking off on Wednesday with action in both groups in the Premiership Division.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian