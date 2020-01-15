Namibia records 57 poaching cases in 2019

Entornointeligente.com /

WINDHOEK, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) — Namibia recorded 57 poaching cases in 2019, spokesperson of the Ministry of Environment and Tourism Romeo Muyunda said Wednesday.

According to statistics from the ministry, 12 elephants and 45 rhinos were poached during the review period, both the lowest figures since 2015.

In 2018, a total of 26 elephants and 57 rhinos were poached, while 120 suspected poachers were arrested.

Muyunda said the number of poaching incidents has dropped in recent years because of the collaboration between the ministry and law enforcement agencies.

“The ministry has intensified its intelligence, with the assistance of the police and the Namibian Defense Force,” he said.

