Names of two unvaccinated MLB superstars revealed, both St. Louis Cardinals players

T he Canadian government has imposed a number of strict restrictions against COVID-19 following a recent increase in cases.

According to the new rules, there are two MLB players who will be banned from participating in the series between Toronto Blue Jays and St. Louis Cardinals because they are unvaccinated.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan , the two Cardinals players, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado , will not be allowed to travel to Toronto for the series.

Their absence is a major drawback for the team, as they are both considered as starters and vital members of the team.

Goldschmidt has been one of 20 players to be in the National League MVP race in eight of the last nine seasons, averaging stratospheric numbers.

On the other side, Arenado has won nine consecutive Gold Glove awards and he is in pursuit of a 10th.

The Cardinals will need extra effort from their pitching staff to make up for these significant losses.

LINK ORIGINAL: Marca

