Nadine Barrett-Maitland | Development hinges on reducing digital divide

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown the true magnitude of the digital divide. The digital divide describes the bayou between people with and those without Internet access. Data from a recent World Bank report revealed that almost three billion people remained offline at the end of 2021. Most live in developing countries without access to the Internet. Close to 43 per cent of the global population are not using mobile Internet, though many live in areas with broadband coverage.

According to the UN’s International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the «COVID connectivity boost» has resulted in approximately 782 million new online users, representing a global increase of 17 per cent. However, 37 per cent or 2.9 billion people remain offline and have never used the Internet, according to the World Bank’s report dated April 20, 2022. Approximately 96 per cent of the unconnected population lives in developing countries. The grim reality is only about 35 per cent of the developing world can access the Internet compared to about 80 per cent of advanced economies.

UNEQUAL CONNECTIVITY Economic development cannot be equal if connectivity remains unequal. In this digital era, access to broadband (or high-speed) Internet is necessary for economic and human development. The digital have-nots are significantly disadvantaged because digital inclusion can be a precursor for reducing poverty, managing inequality, advancing economic growth and fostering social development.

The Internet is a powerful tool for delivering essential services such as education and healthcare. It increases opportunities for the empowerment of marginalised groups and environmental sustainability. It also contributes to enhanced government transparency and accountability. The Internet facilitates new jobs in information and communication technology (ICT), engineering and other sectors and can be a catalyst for job skills development.

DIGITAL/INTERNET GAP Most of the ‘digitally excluded’ live in rural areas. The digital have-nots face daunting challenges. Among them are a lack of digital awareness and the skills required, poverty, illiteracy and limited access to electricity.

