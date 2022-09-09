Mystikal Indicted On First-degree Rape Charges

Entornointeligente.com /

New Orleans rapper Mystikal has been indicted by a Louisiana jury on charges of first-degree rape.

The Danger artiste was arrested in July on charges including first-degree rape, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery, as well as strangulation, false imprisonment, and simple criminal damage to property.

The incident reportedly took place at his Louisiana home, where Mystikal is accused of violently attacking a female after accusing her of stealing $100 cash from him.

He allegedly punched her, pulled her braids out, and prevented her from leaving by taking her phone and car keys, following which he allegedly raped her.

If convicted, the 51-year-old, born Michael Lawrence Tyler, could spend the rest of his life in prison.

The Grammy-nominated rapper became a registered sex offender in 2003 after being convicted of sexual assault and extortion.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com