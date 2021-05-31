Mystery woman not Choksiâs girlfriend but part of team that abducted him, sources say

Entornointeligente.com / Contrasting images of Choksi: the photo on the right was taken in his holding cell in Dominica Mehul Choksi was indeed with a woman when he landed in Dominica but she was not his girlfriend.

Sources close to the fugitive businessman have told reporters that she was a part of the team involved in his abduction, torture and arrest.

The sources further said the woman was staying in Antigua.

She started meeting Choksi during morning and evening walks, befriended him and on May 23 called him to an apartment to meet her.

Choksi claimed that when he got there, a group of people abducted him and took him to Dominica where he was arrested.

He alleged through his lawyers that people with links to India were the ones who abducted him in collaboration with Antiguan officials.

According to Choksiâs lawyers, the Indian businessmen was then beaten up, tortured and taken to Dominica in a vessel where he was arrested.

On Sunday, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne said he was told that Choksi travelled with his girlfriend to Dominica on a “pleasure” trip.

The PM has also requested the Dominican authorities to directly deport Choksi back to India because according to him, Choksi’s call for revocation of his Indian citizenship was never granted.

The high court in Roseau has extended till June 2, its order restraining the extradition of Choksi from Dominica.

The court will, on June 2, next hear the matter a habeas corpus plea which Choksi’s lawyers have put before it.

Choksi is wanted by India’s judicial authorities for criminal conspiracy, corruption and money laundering among others.

He remains at patient at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital where he is being treated for an underlying condition.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has accused the Opposition in Antigua of supporting Choksi to secure campaign finances, a claim the UPP has denied.

All this comes as the United Workers Party Leader in Dominica, Lennox Linton, said the removal of Mehul Choksi from Antigua and Barbuda, to Dominica, was intended to facilitate his transfer to India without having to wait on the outcome of the on-going extradition.

Linton said in a statement Monday that Dominica has been conscripted to unlawfully violate the constitutional rights of an Antiguan citizen for crass political purposes.

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica News Online

Entornointeligente.com