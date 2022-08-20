MYPART workers get termination notices

Twenty-one months after the Government gave an assurance that the Military-Led Youth Programme of Apprenticeship and Reorientation Training (MYPART) initiative was not in jeopardy, questions have again arisen about its future, after termination notices were allegedly given to staff members, ending their respective contracts this month end.
In December 2020, Guardian Media exclusively reported that the programme was being dismantled and the 22 cadets enrolled at the time had feared that they wouldn’t be allowed to complete the programme.
However, on December 30, 2020, the Ministry of Youth Development and National Services, via a media release, advised that the programme, a three-year residential programme, was only suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It added that the programme was not dismantled and stated that $7.2 million was allocated towards it, which the ministry claimed was testimony of the «Government’s intention to continue the programme.»
However, Guardian Media was contacted by a MYPART staffer who claimed their contracts were being terminated and no assurance had been given as to if they would be renewed or if they would now be absorbed under the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) programme, under which the MYPART initiative was placed after its transformation in 2020, where 17 members of staff were terminated.
Speaking with the Guardian Media under strict anonymity, a MYPART staffer said from the 17 members of staff who were sent home in December 2020, four of them were given renewed contracts to continue working in the programme.
«MYPART is now under the CCC and right now we are not sure what is happening with us. They told us via a letter that our contracts will end August month-end. No further contracts will be given out from what we understand and no one said anything more than that letter we can’t contest,» the MYPART staffer said.
«They had no respect to tell us what was happening. It just said our contract was ended. It was a three-months contract and by the 31st of August we will have our last pay. We are not sure if CCC will call us or if it means we will be out of a job, meaning that we will have to find another. We were already reduced from 17 to four and jobs are hard to get now.»
The staffer explained that MYPART was the only residential-based programme and disclosed that since it was «transformed» and placed under the CCC, they had lost their «home» and everything with it, including its dormitories.
«It’s a shame how things was handled and as far as I am seeing, there is no MYPART in the future. They have no respect to say that they no longer need our services but just left us hanging again, second time around,» the staffer lamented.
Back in December, 2020, the Ministry of Youth Development and National Services said the MYPART programme had been transferred from the Ministry of Education’s National Energy Skills Centre (NESC) to its portfolio, with employees whose contracts were due to expire on September 30, 2020. The ministry said then that the expiration of a contract was not a termination but was in accordance with the agreement between both parties.
The ministry had given the assurance then that it had been in contact with the programme managers to «determine a way forward for the completion of the current cohort, given the protocols and stipulations outlined by the Ministry of Health for gathering of persons in confined spaces.»
Questions sent to the line minister Foster Cummings on the issue went unanswered up to press time last night.
