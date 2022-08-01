Myanmar extends state of emergency for six months

Entornointeligente.com /

The junta first declared a state of emergency after seizing power from the government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup in February last year. Soldiers stand next to military vehicles as people gather to protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 15, 2021. (Reuters) Myanmar military leader Min Aung Hlaing has received the approval of the national defence and security council to extend his rule under a state of emergency for a further six months, state media reported on Monday.

«The members unanimously supported the proposal to extend the period of the declared state of emergency for another six months under Section 425 of the Constitution,» the Global New Light of Myanmar reported.

«In our country, we must continue to strengthen the 'genuine and disciplined multi-party democratic system' which is the desire of the people,» the paper cited Min Aung Hlaing as saying.

Myanmar has been in chaos since the coup, with conflict spreading across the Southeast Asian country after the army crushed mostly peaceful protests in cities.

The junta said it had taken power because of voting fraud in a November 2020 general election that was easily won by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi's party.

Election monitoring groups found no evidence of mass fraud.

The military has pledged to hold new elections in August 2023 though the timetable has already slipped and opponents do not believe the planned elections will be free and fair.

