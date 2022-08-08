8 agosto, 2022
My search for the right birth control just got scarier post-Roe

I use birth control for more than just a contraceptive: it also helps me manage my period. I currently have an IUD, but I’ve been struggling to find the right birth control for years. Now, the overturning of Roe v. Wade makes me worried about what access to birth control will look like in the near future. I’m not sure if I’ll feel as comfortable trying out different contraception options or going off it entirely when the stakes feel so high.

(Dabin Han/For The Washington Post) We publish comics about gender and identity every Sunday. To stay in the loop, follow @thelilynews on Instagram .

LINK ORIGINAL: Washington Post

