26 marzo, 2019
Muted inflation one more reason for Fed's patience: Daly

Entornointeligente.com / SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Federal Reserve policymakers need to be vigilant that muted inflation does not become ingrained in their expectations, but the U.S. central bank’s patient approach to monetary policy should allow inflation to reassert itself, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Tuesday.LINK ORIGINAL: Reuters

